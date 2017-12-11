8 suspects in custody in gang related triple shooting - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

8 suspects in custody in gang related triple shooting

(Photo source: WDAM) (Photo source: WDAM)
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Hattiesburg police continue to investigate after dozens of rounds were fired at the Bonhomie Apartment complex Monday afternoon, injuring three people. Police are now saying they believe the shooting is gang related.

Police said eight people are now custody in relation to the shooting, but charges are pending and names being withheld at this time. 

Investigators are still pulling projectiles from the sides of apartment buildings hours after the shots were fired. Witnesses at the scene said they heard what sounded like machine gun fire when the shots rang out.

According to Hattiesburg police, three people were shot, with two of the victims receiving life threatening injuries. The victims are being treated at Forrest General Hospital.

A WDAM reporter on the scene said police placed 75 evidence markers on the ground in the area where the shooting happened. Police said they believe the shooting involved two gangs, one group being the Hoover Crips.

Police took two suspects into custody at the apartment complex. A third suspect was later found at the Plantation Place Apartments with a vehicle police believe was used in the shooting.  

We will continue to closely follow this developing story through the night. This story will continue to update with the newest information as it becomes available.

