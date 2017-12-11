No injuries reported in Hattiesburg house fire - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

No injuries reported in Hattiesburg house fire

(Photo source: WDAM) (Photo source: WDAM)
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The flames that were tearing through a home in downtown Hattiesburg are now under control, thanks to the work of a team of firefighters.

Hattiesburg firefighters responded to the blaze in the 700 block of Walnut St. just before noon. Within minutes, the flames were under control.

Fire officials on the scene tell us everyone was able to make it out of the home safely, and no injuries were reported.

