Forecast: Slightly warmer today.

Good Monday morning everyone!

After a cold start expect sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.

Clear and not quite as cold tonight with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Yet another cold front arrives on Tuesday with sunny skies, breezy conditions and highs in the 50s and lows back into the 20s.

The rest of week will feature cool day and chilly nights.

The next chance for rain arrive on Sunday.

For more information on the forecast, you can check out the detailed forecast on the Detailed Forecast Page: http://www.wdam.com/category/102219/hurricane-center?clienttype=generic