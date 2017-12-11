"Steve Knight Court" dedicated in William Carey's basketball gym

William Carey basketball honored long-time head coach Steve Knight on Saturday, December 2, by naming the Clinton Gym’s court “Steve Knight Court.” It was a fitting tribute for Knight, who’s in his 36th season at the helm of Crusader basketball. Coming into the 2017 season, Knight was Mississippi’s all-time winningest college coach with 655 career wins.More >>
William Carey basketball honored long-time head coach Steve Knight on Saturday, December 2, by naming the Clinton Gym’s court “Steve Knight Court.” It was a fitting tribute for Knight, who’s in his 36th season at the helm of Crusader basketball. Coming into the 2017 season, Knight was Mississippi’s all-time winningest college coach with 655 career wins.More >>
“Football is a journey,” as Southern Miss head coach Jay Hopson likes to say. The Golden Eagles’ long journey this season has led them to an 8-4 regular season finish and Independence Bowl matchup with Florida State (6-6) in Shreveport, Louisiana on December 27. USM, along with 23 seniors, has a tremendous opportunity to finish the year on a high note.More >>
“Football is a journey,” as Southern Miss head coach Jay Hopson likes to say. The Golden Eagles’ long journey this season has led them to an 8-4 regular season finish and Independence Bowl matchup with Florida State (6-6) in Shreveport, Louisiana on December 27. USM, along with 23 seniors, has a tremendous opportunity to finish the year on a high note.More >>