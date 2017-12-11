"Steve Knight Court" dedicated in William Carey's basketball gym

William Carey basketball honored long-time head coach Steve Knight on Saturday, December 2, by naming the Clinton Gym’s court “Steve Knight Court.”

It was a fitting tribute for Knight, who’s in his 36th season at the helm of Crusader basketball. Coming into the 2017 season, Knight was Mississippi’s all-time winningest college coach with 655 career wins.

"It gives my players something to look at when they come in here,” Knight said. “Some of them may want to jump down and stomp on it. Most of them will say, ‘Hey I played for that guy.’ It’s a special day and I’m really indebted to the folks at William Carey that decided to do this. I’m proud of all of our accomplishments through the years and I know that led to this. A lot of great players, coaching staffs through the years getting those players in here, everybody working together. The school, administrators, faculty and staff have always been behind us. It’s been a great place to work and hope to continue on.”

