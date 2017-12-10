Shelter operators offer tips for keeping outside pets warm in winter

Live video from WDAM News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WDAM News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Pet shelter operators say outside pets should be given proper shelter, bedding, adequate food and plenty of fresh water to help them stay healthy during the winter months. Photo credit WDAM.

People aren't the only ones who've been trying to keep warm over the last few days.

Our outdoor pets also look for warm places to be during the cold weather.

Pet shelter operators say the falling temperatures can be bad for our pet's health, especially if they're sick or under-nourished.

They said it is up to their human friends to provide them with proper shelter.

"Even though they are covered in fur and seem like they would be really warm, that's really not the case, and so they depend on us to keep them warm," said Ginny Sims, director of Southern Pines Animal Shelter.

"With these cold temperatures, even if there is a shelter, they've got to have some sort of warm bedding," said Heather Williams, president and founder of Southern Cross Animal Rescue. "So, things like hay and pine straw and any kind of supply like that."

Sims and Williams also say pets should get plenty of food and fresh water during the winter months.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.