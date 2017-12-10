Multiple injured in Wayne County shooting

Wayne County authorities are investigating after several people were shot at a nightclub overnight.

Waynesboro police and Wayne County sheriffs responded to a shooting last night around 1 am at The Embassy club in Waynesboro.

According to Police Chief Holt Rossy, one person was shot in the hand, another in the foot, and one in the face, and another person is facing serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle.

No fatalities were reported at scene, and police say they're looking into a suspect.

The case is still under investigation by police.

This is a developing story. Stay with WDAM for the latest updates.