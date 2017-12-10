USM snowed out, returns to practice Monday

Southern Miss football was supposed to practice on Friday afternoon but Jack Frost had other plans. The blanket of snow that covered the Rock postponed USM’s practice until Monday afternoon. The Golden Eagles (8-4) face Florida State (6-6) in the Independence Bowl on December 27.More >>
After defeating the North 21-14 in 2016, the South failed to score a point in the 69th Bernard Blackwell Classic. The North All-stars beat the South 13-0 on Saturday at Joseph Milner Stadium in Gulfport.More >>
Southern Pine Electric crews are currently working to restore service to about 13,5000 customers who lost power from the winter storm that struck south Mississippi on Friday December 8th.More >>
