South falls to North in Bernard Blackwell Classic

The South All-stars fell to the North in the Bernard Blackwell Classic on Saturday. Courtesy: WDAM

After defeating the North 21-14 in 2016, the South failed to score a point in the 69th Bernard Blackwell Classic.

The North All-stars beat the South 13-0 on Saturday at Joseph Milner Stadium in Gulfport. The North’s win cuts the South’s series lead to 33-28-4.

Taylorsville senior wide receiver Perry Keyes was named the South’s offensive MVP.

"It's an honor coming out here with such great players,” Keyes said. “I feel like it was a great challenge and good for me to get some exposure with college coaches because I come from a 2A school…so I felt good to come out here and compete against people from 1A through 6A."

“It felt good man, it really did,” said Bay Springs senior defensive lineman LeJavien Gammage. "Coming from a small town like Bay Springs, it felt pretty good."

"It feels good that we actually got a chance to play today and a lot of people didn't,” said Poplarville senior defensive back D.J. Travis. “I'm just focused on the next level. I'm going to get a chance to play on the next level and I'm going to take advantage of it."

