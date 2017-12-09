Mississippi Power restores all power to customers

As of 7:00 p.m. Saturday night, Mississippi Power says that they have restored all power to its customers.

About 5,700 customers were without power on Friday morning due to the winter storm that surged through Southern Mississippi on Friday December 9th.

As of 7 pm, power has been restored to all Mississippi Power customers who can receive it. Thank you to our crews and friends at Gulf Power and Power Secure for helping to get the lights back on. Thank you to our customers for your patience. — Mississippi Power (@MS_Power) December 10, 2017

The company suspended restoration crews on Friday night at 10 p.m., and resumed restoration this morning at 6 a.m.