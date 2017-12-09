Mississippi Power restores all power to customers - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Mississippi Power restores all power to customers

Photo Credit: Mississippi Power Photo Credit: Mississippi Power
source: wdam source: wdam
MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) -

As of 7:00 p.m. Saturday night, Mississippi Power says that they have restored all power to its customers.

About 5,700 customers were without power on Friday morning due to the winter storm that surged through Southern Mississippi on Friday December 9th. 

The company suspended restoration crews on Friday night at 10 p.m., and resumed restoration this morning at 6 a.m.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly