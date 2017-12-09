Dixie Electric working to restore power around the Pine Belt

Dixie Electric crew members are currently working to restore 2,264 customers who are without power after the winter storm that surged through South Mississippi on Friday December 8th.

Lineman from Coast Electric Power Association are assisting with the restoration along with other companies such as Natchez Trace Electric, Alcorn County Electric, and MDR Construction.

Below is the current county-by-county breakdown of reported outages in the area:

· Clarke – 20

· Covington - 47

· Forrest – 35

· Jasper - 40

· Jones – 1,579

· Perry – 89

· Wayne – 983

If you need to report a power outage this weekend, please call 888-465-9209, use the SmartHub app or go to prepared.dixieepa.com and report an outage through the outage map.