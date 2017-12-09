MHP sees tenfold increase in service calls during snowstorm - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

MHP sees tenfold increase in service calls during snowstorm

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
The Mississippi Highway Patrol's Troop J received 111 calls for service from 6 a.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Saturday. Photo credit WDAM. The Mississippi Highway Patrol's Troop J received 111 calls for service from 6 a.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Saturday. Photo credit WDAM.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol has wrapped up a busy 24 hours due to the winter conditions. 

MHP says Troop J, which serves most of the PIne Belt, received a total of 111 calls for service from 6 a.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Saturday. 

Those calls included vehicle accidents, break downs and other traffic issues.

No traffic fatalities occurred.

The Highway Patrol said on an average day, Troop J works about 12 to 15 calls for service.   

