Southern Pine Crews Working to Restore Power

Southern Pine Electric crews are currently working to restore service to about 13,5000 customers who lost power from the winter storm that struck south Mississippi on Friday December 8th.

Southern Pine's Communications Coordinator Brock Williamson says this storm has brought about one of the largest power outages that the company has encountered.

"This being one of the largest outage events in the cooperative’s history, we expect the full recovery to take several days, said Williamson. "We encourage our members to take every precaution to keep warm. Our team will continue to work tirelessly to restore power to our members."

The company says the accumulation of snow on trees are causing them to break and make contact with the power lines.

As of Saturday December 9th, Southern Pine crews have reduced the number of outages in its service area from 24,000 to around 4,000.

"Our crews will continue to work into tomorrow and expect a positive result from our team’s tireless hard work," says Williamson. "We appreciate our members’ patience and support during this difficult period."

Southern Pine is urging their members to be patient while crews work long hours to restore power in a safe and efficient manner.

Members should heed the following precautions:

Damaged power lines are extremely dangerous, even if they appear to be out of service. Do not approach fallen or sagging power lines. Report them immediately to Southern Pine at 1-800-231-5240 and warn others to stay away.

Do not attempt to cut or remove trees from power lines.

If you lose power, turn off all electrical appliances, water heaters and heating/cooling systems.

Emergency workers from other electric cooperatives and contractors are assisting to help speed restoration work.