PIB reopens after closing for Friday's winter weather

An American Eagle flight from Dallas-Fort Worth lands at the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport Saturday afternoon. Photo credit WDAM.

The Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport is open again, after closing Friday because of the ice and snow.

The airport reopened at 4 a.m. Saturday, and the first American Eagle flight to Dallas-Fort Worth left at 8:30 a.m.

A return flight came in on schedule at 2 p.m. and departed a half-hour later on its way to Chicago.

A total of four flights were cancelled due to the weather.

