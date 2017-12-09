PIB reopens after closing for Friday's winter weather - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

PIB reopens after closing for Friday's winter weather

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Connect
An American Eagle flight from Dallas-Fort Worth lands at the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport Saturday afternoon. Photo credit WDAM. An American Eagle flight from Dallas-Fort Worth lands at the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport Saturday afternoon. Photo credit WDAM.
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

The Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport is open again, after closing Friday because of the ice and snow. 
The airport reopened at 4 a.m. Saturday, and the first American Eagle flight to Dallas-Fort Worth left at 8:30 a.m. 

A return flight came in on schedule at 2 p.m. and departed a half-hour later on its way to Chicago. 

A total of four flights were cancelled due to the weather. 

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly