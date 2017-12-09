Hattiesburg gives weather update

The City of Hattiesburg gave an update on weather conditions in the Hub City on Saturday morning.

Additional Mississippi Power crews joined in power restoration efforts at 6:00 this morning, and the city is now under 200 households without power. Mississippi Power hopes to have power restored to all whose houses can take power by 5 p.m. this evening



Thanks to all residents who stayed off the roads and out of harm's way last night. Only two car accidents were reported last night and early this morning.



Public Works street crews are out checking roads and bridges across the city. In addition, Parks & Recreation tree crews are continuing to remove trees and branches from roadways.

Water & Sewer staff, as well as contractors, are continuing to troubleshoot power outage at Water Plant 1. Water Plant 2 is now supplying water for all parts of Hattiesburg.



361 Community Shelter (946 Sullivan Drive) will close for the day and reopen at 6 p.m.

The city asks that all continue to drive carefully as the snow/ice begins to melt.

