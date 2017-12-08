Jones County woman suffers hand burn after candle bursts into flames

If you are using candles around your home this chilly weekend, we have a warning for you.

Heather Williams said she lit some candles at her Jones County home Friday evening when one of the candles burst into flames on the kitchen counter. Williams said she had been without power since 9 a.m. due to the winter weather.

“When I saw the flames I grabbed it from the base hoping to throw it in the sink,” Williams wrote in a Facebook post. “The wooden frame caved in and flames and hot wax engulfed my hand as I dropped it in the sink.”

Williams said her hand is blistering, but wrote “at least my family and my home are safe.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association, December is the peak time of the year for home candle fires.

Tips from the NFPA for candle use include using holders that are sturdy and won’t tip over easily. You also want to make sure candles are on a sturdy, uncluttered surface.

