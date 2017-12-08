8-year-old in ICU after tree limb snapped in snow - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

8-year-old in ICU after tree limb snapped in snow

By Melissa Egan, Reporter
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A mother wants to warn parents of the dangers just outside the front door after heavy snowfall in the Pine Belt.

The mother, who asked to remain anonymous at this time, said her children were outside in Jefferson Davis County for just 10 minutes when the tree limb snapped in the yard.

She said the limb just missed her 5-year-old, but hit her 8-year-old in the head, knocking him unconscious.

We’re told the young boy was transported to a hospital in Jackson where he is on a breathing tube.  The mother said her son suffered a fractured skull and bleeding in the brain. 

“It’s been a nightmare,” the mother told WDAM through a Facebook message.  “What should have been a fun day.”

The mother said the tree limb fell less than five feet from the front door.  

As the temperatures fall overnight, snow on trees is expected to turn to ice, which will be heavier on tree limbs.  Please be cautious around your home or in your neighborhood. 

