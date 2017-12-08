Mississippi Power to suspend restoration crews at 10 p.m.

Mississippi Power will suspend restoration crews tonight after winter weather left many in the Pine Belt without power.

Crews will temporarily cease restoration work at 10 p.m. tonight and resume tomorrow morning at 6 a.m., leaving hundreds without power. Earlier Friday, 5,700 customers were without power, though that number has been greatly reduced.

The City of Hattiesburg issued the following statement:

Today’s snowfall had a major impact on power across Hattiesburg. Mississippi power will suspend crews at 10 PM tonight, and they will pick back up at 6 AM tomorrow. They are estimating this overnight outage will affect several hundreds of residents. For those who need shelter because of lack of power, the 361 Community Shelter (946 Sullivan Drive) is open. The City of Hattiesburg’s Mass Transit services will be running through 10 p.m. to provide transportation to the shelter. Residents can call 601-545-4500 to schedule a ride.

For residents of Jones County without power, the Jones County emergency FEMA shelter will be open until the cold weather has passed. The Jones County FEMA 361 Shelter is located at: 1425 Ellisville Blvd in Laurel.

