Jones County shelter open for winter weather

The Jones County FEMA 361 Shelter will open at 6:30 p.m. today and stoy open until the cold weather threat has passed.

The Jones County FEMA 361 Shelter is located at: 1425 Ellisville Blvd, Laurel, MS.

If you are coming from I-59, take wxit 93 and head northeast for .54 miles on Ellisville Blvd. (HWY11).

It will be on the south side of the road between the Magnolia Center and Auto Express.

On the Map below, it will be the building pictured with a yellow star on the roof, circled in red.

The 1st 24 hours there will be no feeding. Bring your own:

blankets

food

snacks

