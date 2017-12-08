USM hosts Fall commencement during historic snowfall

Graduates and faculty make their way through the snow to the Fall Commencement Ceremony at Reed Green Coliseum Friday. Photo credit WDAM.

Friday's historic snowstorm in the Pine Belt pushed back the start of Fall commencement at the University of Southern Mississippi.

The morning ceremony was delayed by 90 minutes but it went off without a hitch, with hundreds of students braving the snow to get their degrees.

Many said the winter storm made their last day on campus especially memorable.

"It's very beautiful though, because of the snow, because we don't hardly get the snow, so, it's a different experience," said Kimberly Sims, a graduate from Moss Point, Miss.

"They said it was going to snow, I didn't think it was going to actually snow that much," said Justin Keel, a graduate from Lucedale, Miss. "I figured it would be just a normal just a little bit and not even stick."

Graduates from the colleges of Arts and Letters, Business and Health participated in the morning ceremony.

Speaking to graduates at the afternoon ceremony was Good Morning America's Robin Roberts.

