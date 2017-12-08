Hattiesburg, Petal declare state of emergency

A mother wants to warn parents of the dangers just outside the front door after heavy snowfall in the Pine Belt. The mother, who asked to remain anonymous at this time, said her children were outside in Jefferson Davis County for just 10 minutes when the tree limb snapped in the yard. She said the limb just missed her 5-year-old, but hit her 8-year-old in the head, knocking him unconscious. We’re told the young boy was transported to Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackso...More >>
Mississippi Power crews will suspend restoration crews tonight after winter weather left many in the Pine Belt without power. Crews will temporarily cease restoration work at 10 p.m. tonight and resume tomorrow morning at 6 a.m., leaving hundreds without power. Earlier Friday, 5,700 customers were without power, though that number has been greatly reduced. The City of Hattiesburg issued the following statement: Today’s snowfall had a major impact on power across Hattie...More >>
