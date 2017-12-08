Hattiesburg, Petal declare state of emergency

The City of Hattiesburg and the City of Petal have declared a local state of emergency in response to the winter storm.

Hattiesburg officials said that declaration will allow for the use of resources, equipment, and money if its needed through the weekend’s response, according to the press release. A curfew will not be enacted.

The Hattiesburg council will move to acknowledge the declaration at the next meeting on December 19.forrest

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.