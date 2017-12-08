Perry County issues curfew

Perry County officials have issued a curfew for Friday night due to winter weather.

“Due to the snow that has fallen over the last few hours we are implementing a curfew for Perry County beginning at 5 p.m.” Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles said. “We have freezing temperatures that will last through the night and will cause even more dangerous driving conditions.”

Please do not be out after 5 pm if at all possible. We do understand ones that have to come home from work and leave for work. Please use caution and drive slow on the roadways.

