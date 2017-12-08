ACT testing canceled for Saturday morning

Some Pine Belt students who've been preparing to take the ACT Saturday morning will have to wait a bit longer.

The following testing centers have canceled tomorrow's ACT:

University of Southern Mississippi

Forrest County Agricultural High School

High School Wayne County High School

Oak Grove High School

Lumberton High School

Perry County High School

Columbia High School

Petal High School

Laurel High School

East Marion High School

Jones County Junior College

Rescheduling dates have not been set for locations. For more information, visit www.actstudent.org

