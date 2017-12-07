Jeff Davis Schools celebrating growth of dual credit courses

The following schools will be closed or have schedule changes on Friday due to a winter weather advisory for South Mississippi: Covington County School District: All schools will be ready for operation by 10 a.m. and dismiss at regularly scheduled time. School administrators, teachers and staff will report at 9:30 a.m. Hattiesburg Public School District: Petal School District: Lamar County School District: Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.More >>
Three Hattiesburg neighborhoods will see improvements with their sewer systems in the next year. Mayor Toby Barker announced the city's sewer improvement project on Thursday. Work has already begun on Duke Avenue in Ward 2, where Barker said there are chronic problems with collapse. "On Duke Avenue and Corinne (Street), they're not only going to get a new sewer line that will set them up for success long term. They are also going to get their street paved after its done, ...More >>
