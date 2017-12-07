Jeff Davis Schools celebrating growth of dual credit courses

The Jefferson Davis County School District is celebrating growth in its dual credit program.

It lets qualified students take courses for college credit that also fulfill their high school requirements.

Courses include English, math and history.

It's grown from three students two years ago to 38 this semester.

Thursday, school district officials spoke about the program at a community awareness breakfast.

"With this many students taking dual credit and getting the experience before they actually get to college, this is going to speak volumes and get them acclimated to the college education process," said Will Russell, superintendent of Jefferson Davis County Schools.

"As I got into the course, I realized it was an amazing opportunity," said Justin Ducksworth, a senior at Jefferson Davis County High School.

"With the dual credit classes incorporated into our school schedule, we kind of have more time at home to work on college applications, standardized test prepping," said Shakira Hall, another senior.

A $500,000 dollar Rural Utility Service Grant from the USDA set up the program in 2012.

