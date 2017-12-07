Winter Storm Warning: Pine Belt school closings - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Breaking

Winter Storm Warning: Pine Belt school closings

Photo credit: Raycom Image Bank School bus graphic Photo credit: Raycom Image Bank School bus graphic
PINE BELT (WDAM) -

The following schools will be closed or have schedule changes on Friday due to a winter weather advisory for South Mississippi:

SCHOOL CLOSURES:

  • Petal 3-D School will be closed, Friday December 8th. 
  • Petal School District will be closed, Friday December 8th. 
  • Jones County schools will be closed, Friday December 8th, 
  • Laurel City Schools will also be closed, Friday December 8th.
  • Laurel Christian School will be closed, Friday December 8th
  • St. John's Day School will be closed, Friday December 8th.
  • East Jasper School district will be closed Friday, December 8th. 
  • Perry County School district will be closed Friday, December 8th.
  • Lamar County School District will be closed Friday, December 8th.
  • Lumberton Public School District will be closed Friday, December 8th.
  • Wayne County Schools will be closed on Friday, December 8th. 
  • Forrest County School District will be closed, Friday December 8th. 
  • Sacred Heart Catholic School will be closed, Friday December 8th. 
  • Presbyterian Christian School will be closed, Friday December 8th. 
  • Forrest County Agricultural High School will be closed, Friday December 8th. 
  • Howard Christian Center will be closed, Friday December 8th. 
  • Columbia Academy will be closed, Friday December 8th. 

SCHOOL DELAYS:

  • All Jefferson Davis County Schools will ready for operation by 10 a.m. and plan to dismiss at normal closing time. 
  • Covington County School District: All schools will be ready for operation by 10 a.m. and dismiss at regularly scheduled time. School administrators, teachers and staff will report at 9:30 a.m.
  • All schools in the Smith County School District will began at 10 a.m.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly