Winter Storm Warning: Pine Belt school closings

The following schools will be closed or have schedule changes on Friday due to a winter weather advisory for South Mississippi:

SCHOOL CLOSURES:

Petal 3-D School will be closed, Friday December 8th.

Petal School District will be closed, Friday December 8th.

Jones County schools will be closed, Friday December 8th,

Laurel City Schools will also be closed, Friday December 8th.

Laurel Christian School will be closed, Friday December 8 th

St. John's Day School will be closed, Friday December 8th.

East Jasper School district will be closed Friday, December 8th.

Perry County School district will be closed Friday, December 8th.

Lamar County School District will be closed Friday, December 8th.

Lumberton Public School District will be closed Friday, December 8th.

Wayne County Schools will be closed on Friday, December 8th.

Forrest County School District will be closed, Friday December 8th.

Sacred Heart Catholic School will be closed, Friday December 8th.

Presbyterian Christian School will be closed, Friday December 8th.

Forrest County Agricultural High School will be closed, Friday December 8th.

Howard Christian Center will be closed, Friday December 8th.

Columbia Academy will be closed, Friday December 8th.

SCHOOL DELAYS:

All Jefferson Davis County Schools will ready for operation by 10 a.m. and plan to dismiss at normal closing time.

Covington County School District: All schools will be ready for operation by 10 a.m. and dismiss at regularly scheduled time. School administrators, teachers and staff will report at 9:30 a.m.

All schools in the Smith County School District will began at 10 a.m.

