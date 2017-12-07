Winter Storm Warning: Pine Belt school closings

Photo credit: Raycom Image Bank School bus graphic PINE BELT (WDAM) -
The following schools will be closed or have schedule changes on Friday due to a winter weather advisory for South Mississippi:
SCHOOL CLOSURES:
- Petal 3-D School will be closed, Friday December 8th.
- Petal School District will be closed, Friday December 8th.
- Jones County schools will be closed, Friday December 8th,
- Laurel City Schools will also be closed, Friday December 8th.
- Laurel Christian School will be closed, Friday December 8th
- St. John's Day School will be closed, Friday December 8th.
- East Jasper School district will be closed Friday, December 8th.
- Perry County School district will be closed Friday, December 8th.
- Lamar County School District will be closed Friday, December 8th.
- Lumberton Public School District will be closed Friday, December 8th.
- Wayne County Schools will be closed on Friday, December 8th.
- Forrest County School District will be closed, Friday December 8th.
- Sacred Heart Catholic School will be closed, Friday December 8th.
- Presbyterian Christian School will be closed, Friday December 8th.
- Forrest County Agricultural High School will be closed, Friday December 8th.
- Howard Christian Center will be closed, Friday December 8th.
- Columbia Academy will be closed, Friday December 8th.
SCHOOL DELAYS:
- All Jefferson Davis County Schools will ready for operation by 10 a.m. and plan to dismiss at normal closing time.
- Covington County School District: All schools will be ready for operation by 10 a.m. and dismiss at regularly scheduled time. School administrators, teachers and staff will report at 9:30 a.m.
- All schools in the Smith County School District will began at 10 a.m.
Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.