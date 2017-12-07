GOOD NEWS: Hattiesburg native awarded patent for DNA vaccine

Lamar Count officials have declared a state of emergency due to the winter weather in the area. Administrator Jody Waits said the Board of Supervisors made the decision on Friday afternoon. This is a developing story. Stay with WDAM for the latest updates. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.More >>
Some Pine Belt students who've been preparing to take the ACT Saturday morning will have to wait a bit longer. The Forrest County Agricultural High School and Wayne County High School testing centers will not open because of weather conditions on December 9th. Rescheduling dates have not been set for either location.
