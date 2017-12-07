Forrest County community shelter open for winter weather advisory

A Forrest County building has been approved for use as a cold weather shelter in response to a winter weather advisory for South Mississippi.

The Salvation Army turned to Forrest County officials to help get those in need out of the weather and into a warm, dry shelter.

“Due to the damage from January’s tornadoes, our shelter is not an option so, we have asked the Forrest County EMA to open a cold weather shelter,” said Captain Patrick Connelly, Hattiesburg Salvation Army Corps Officer. “We will be providing meals, employees to staff the shelter and paying for a sheriff’s deputy to provide security.”

The Forrest County community shelter, 361 Building near the Forrest County multi-purpose center at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg, will be open tonight through Sunday night from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

“We appreciate Forrest County working with us, because the only other option for many of these people in need is to stay outside, and with the temperatures dropping, that’s a potentially life-threatening situation,” said Captain Connelly.

The request for emergency management officials to open a shelter was approved by the Forrest County Board of Supervisors, and the Salvation Army is using its own funding to provide meals, staff and security. The public can support the effort by donating at the offices located at 5670 US Highway 49 in Hattiesburg.

