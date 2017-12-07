MHAC Project Offers ACA Enrollment Help Through Dec. 15 Deadline

Time is running out for Mississippians who need help enrolling or re-enrolling in health coverage for 2018 through Healthcare.gov.

The deadline to register through Healthcare.gov is December 15th.

Free in-person enrollment assistance across the 24 southernmost counties in the state is offered by The Mississippi Health Access Collaborative.

Many Mississippians qualify for government assistance through the Affordable Care Act to help pay for health coverage.

Folks needing assistance from MHAC can call or go by in-person Monday through Friday from 9 .a.m to 5 p.m. or on Saturday by appointment only.

For help, call or text MHAC at 601-596-6859.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.