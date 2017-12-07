MHAC Project Offers ACA Enrollment Help Through Dec. 15 Deadline - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

MHAC Project Offers ACA Enrollment Help Through Dec. 15 Deadline

By Erica Davis, Producer
Connect
Source: WDAM Source: WDAM
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Time is running out for Mississippians who need help enrolling or re-enrolling in health coverage for 2018 through Healthcare.gov.

The deadline to register through Healthcare.gov is December 15th.

Free in-person enrollment assistance across the 24 southernmost counties in the state is offered by The Mississippi Health Access Collaborative.

Many Mississippians qualify for government assistance through the Affordable Care Act to help pay for health coverage.

Folks needing assistance from MHAC can call or go by in-person Monday through Friday from 9 .a.m to 5 p.m. or on Saturday by appointment only.

For help, call or text MHAC at 601-596-6859.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Southern Miss set to play Florida State in Walk-On's Independence Bowl

  • Breaking

    Winter Storm Warning: Pine Belt school closings

    Winter Storm Warning: Pine Belt school closings

    Thursday, December 7 2017 10:10 PM EST2017-12-08 03:10:15 GMT
    Photo credit: Raycom Image Bank School bus graphicPhoto credit: Raycom Image Bank School bus graphic

    The following schools will be closed or have schedule changes on Friday due to a winter weather advisory for South Mississippi: Covington County School District: All schools will be ready for operation by 10 a.m. and dismiss at regularly scheduled time. School administrators, teachers and staff will report at 9:30 a.m. Hattiesburg Public School District: Petal School District: Lamar County School District: Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    The following schools will be closed or have schedule changes on Friday due to a winter weather advisory for South Mississippi: Covington County School District: All schools will be ready for operation by 10 a.m. and dismiss at regularly scheduled time. School administrators, teachers and staff will report at 9:30 a.m. Hattiesburg Public School District: Petal School District: Lamar County School District: Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

  • Sewer improvement project underway in Hattiesburg

    Sewer improvement project underway in Hattiesburg

    •   
Powered by Frankly