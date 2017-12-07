JCJC to offer an 8-week welding class

A welding day course will be offered at the Jones County Junior College Technology Center in Ellisville starting in January.

The class is an 8-week course and will meet Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The class begins January 22, 2018 and ends March 23, 2018.

The class will cover welding safety, Oxyfuel cutting, basic metal preparation, weld quality, SMAW (stick welding), steel prep and basic fabrication.

Students will have to provide their own personal protective equipment.

Students who successfully complete the class will receive a workforce certificate.

The cost to register for the class is $350.

For more information on the welding class or to register for it, stop by the JCJC Advanced Technology Center or call Carmen Sumrall at 601-477-4114.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.