JCJC to offer an 8-week welding class

By Erica Davis, Producer
ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) -

A welding day course will be offered at the Jones County Junior College Technology Center in Ellisville starting in January.

The class is an 8-week course and will meet Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The class begins January 22, 2018 and ends March 23, 2018.

The class will cover welding safety, Oxyfuel cutting, basic metal preparation, weld quality, SMAW (stick welding), steel prep and basic fabrication.

Students will have to provide their own personal protective equipment.

Students who successfully complete the class will receive a workforce certificate.

The cost to register for the class is $350.

For more information on the welding class or to register for it, stop by the JCJC Advanced Technology Center or call Carmen Sumrall at 601-477-4114.

    Winter Storm Warning: Pine Belt school closings

    Winter Storm Warning: Pine Belt school closings

    The following schools will be closed or have schedule changes on Friday due to a winter weather advisory for South Mississippi: Covington County School District: All schools will be ready for operation by 10 a.m. and dismiss at regularly scheduled time. School administrators, teachers and staff will report at 9:30 a.m. Hattiesburg Public School District: Petal School District: Lamar County School District: 

