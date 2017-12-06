Homeless shelter in Hattiesburg at full capacity - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Homeless shelter in Hattiesburg at full capacity

By Jessica Bowman, Anchor
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

A homeless shelter in Hattiesburg was at full capacity Wednesday as the temperatures dropped.

"You have to bundle up, get under a blanket, build a fire and do whatever you can to stay warm," Charles Badger said.

"You have to wear two or three jackets and keep a blanket wrapped around you," Charles Persell said.

Local donations came in as people received shelter inside the Fieldhouse for the Homeless. 

"I put out a post that I was collecting blankets and jackets and had friends just bring them to me," Marc McPhail said. "Stuff that I had I took and gathered it up this week. I knew the cold was coming and I was just trying to help."

"We are preparing for one of the first cold nights of the year," Cynthia Young said. "We are assisting people with blankets and any type of things that can accommodate them as far as being warm including tents to try and get them out of the weather."

The location was the only emergency shelter open Wednesday night in Forrest County, and already the beds were taken.

"Sometimes I sleep outside on the ground somewhere," David Star said. "I don't have any cover or anything like that. I just fold myself up."

McPhail was one of the many volunteers reaching out to those in need. From blankets to jackets, he believed anything could help.

"I've been blessed with plenty and I hate it when I drive by and see people without, so I wanted to do something to make a difference," McPhail said.

"If it wasn't for the Fieldhouse, we would probably be freezing to death," Jessica Badger said.

If you would like to help out, you can donate anything from blankets to warm winter clothing.

Right now, the Salvation Army's shelter is closed due to the damage from the January tornado; however, Forrest County, in conjunction with the Salvation Army, will open a county shelter Thursday night starting at 6 p.m.

It will be open through Saturday night, though a location has not been released yet.

    Winter weather advisory: Pine Belt school closings

    Winter weather advisory: Pine Belt school closings

    The following schools will be closed or have schedule changes on Friday due to a winter weather advisory for South Mississippi: Covington County School District: All schools will be ready for operation by 10 a.m. and dismiss at regularly scheduled time. School administrators, teachers and staff will report at 9:30 a.m. Hattiesburg Public School District: Petal School District: Lamar County School District: 

    Reps. John Lewis and Bennie Thompson will not attend opening of Mississippi Civil Rights Museum

    Reps. John Lewis and Bennie Thompson will not attend opening of Mississippi Civil Rights Museum

    In the statement, the Congressmen said that their absence is due to the announcement of President Donald Trump's attendance earlier this week stating his "hurtful policies are an insult to the people portrayed in the civil rights museum." 

  Forrest County community shelter open for winter weather advisory

    Forrest County community shelter open for winter weather advisory

    A Forrest County building has been approved for use as a cold weather shelter in response to a winter weather advisory for South Mississippi. The Salvation Army turned to Forrest County officials to help get those in need out of the weather and into a warm, dry shelter. "Due to the damage from January's tornadoes, our shelter is not an option so, we have asked the Forrest County EMA to open a cold weather shelter," said Captain Patrick Connelly.
