Cancer survivor starts 'Pink Lady' Facebook page to help other survivors

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Celeste Brown has started "The Pink Lady" Facebook page. Photo credit WDAM. Celeste Brown has started "The Pink Lady" Facebook page. Photo credit WDAM.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

A Hattiesburg breast cancer survivor has developed a Facebook page to help others battling cancer.

Celeste Brown started "The Pink Lady" page in October.  

She promotes self-examinations and regular mammograms. 

She has spoken about her fight with breast cancer at several gatherings, including a recent breast cancer awareness event at Howard Technology Solutions in Ellisville. 

