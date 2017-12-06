Cancer survivor starts 'Pink Lady' Facebook page to help other survivors

Three Hattiesburg neighborhoods will see improvements with their sewer systems in the next year. Mayor Toby Barker announced the city's sewer improvement project on Thursday. Work has already begun on Duke Avenue in Ward 2, where Barker said there are chronic problems with collapse. "On Duke Avenue and Corinne (Street), they're not only going to get a new sewer line that will set them up for success long term. They are also going to get their street paved after its done, ...