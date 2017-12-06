14 Golden Eagles earn All-C-USA honors

From Special Reports:

Fourteen University of Southern Mississippi football players were named first-team, second-team or honorable mention All-Conference USA.

Senior running back Ito Smith, junior receiver Korey Robertson and junior place-kicker Parker Shaunfield were named to first-team All-C-USA.

Smith, who became just the 10th player in Football Subdivision with 4,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in a career, has amassed 1,730 all-purpose yards and scored 15 touchdowns this season.

Robertson led C-USA with 1,070 yards receiving and caught 11 touchdown passes. He became just the sixth player in USM history to reach the 1,000-yard mark in a season.

Shaunfield has missed just four attempts all season, converting 41-of-42 extra point attempts and 17-of-20 field goal tries. He hit a career-high four field goals in a double-overtime victory at Louisiana Tech University and a career-long 51-yard kick against Rice University.

Named second-team All-C-USA were senior center Devin Farrior, senior defensive end Xavier Thigpen and senior cornerback Curtis Mikell.

Earning honorable mention recognition were senior receiver Allenzae Staggers, senior safety Tarvarius Moore, senior cornerback Curtis Armstrong, senior defensive tackle Rod Crayton, junior defensive end LaDarius Harris, sophomore offensive tackle Drake Dorbeck, sophomore linebacker Paxton Schrimsher and freshman offensive guard Arvin Fletcher.

Shaunfield also was the lone Golden Eagle named to C-USA’s InTouch Credit Union All-Academic Team. A construction engineering who carries a 3.449 grade-point average, Shaunfield has been named to USM’s Dean’s List four times as well as twice to the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll. He also earned C-USA Commissioner Honor Roll recognition three times.

It marked the eighth consecutive season that a Golden Eagle has been named to C-USA’s All-Academic Team.

USM (8-4) meet Florida State University (6-6) at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 27 in the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La. It marks the third consecutive season the Golden Eagles have been to a postseason game and the 13th time in the last 16 seasons.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.