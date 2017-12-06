USM professor: Trump recognizing Jerusalem as Israeli capital "r - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

USM professor: Trump recognizing Jerusalem as Israeli capital "reckless," "dangerous"

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Connect
Edward Sayre is an associate professor of political science at Southern Miss. Photo Credit WDAM. Edward Sayre is an associate professor of political science at Southern Miss. Photo Credit WDAM.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

President Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel Wednesday. 

He was joined by Vice President Mike Pence to make the announcement, calling it long overdue.  

The President also announced he's directing the State Department to begin preparations to move the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. 

The announcements change decades of U.S. foreign policy. 

Mr. Trump acknowledged that his decision might ignite tensions in the Middle East, but said he intends to do everything in his power to help forge a peace deal between Israelis and Palestinians. 

One University of Southern Mississippi professor is calling the Trump decision "strong," but "reckless." 

Edward Sayre, chair and associate professor in the Department of Political Science, International Development and International Affairs at USM, said it could further destabilize parts of the Middle East, especially Saudi Arabia.  

"I believe it's reckless and probably dangerous as well," Sayre said. "If this does not tip Saudi Arabia potentially into some sort of coup, destabilization, then there will likely be knock-on effects for years to come in other ways." 

"It is a strong move, but it's such a strong move without necessarily going through and considering all of the potential ramifications."  

Sayre believes the move will make it more difficult to broker a peace deal in the region. 

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved. 
    

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Breaking

    Winter weather advisory: Pine Belt school closings

    Winter weather advisory: Pine Belt school closings

    Thursday, December 7 2017 4:04 PM EST2017-12-07 21:04:17 GMT
    Photo credit: Raycom Image Bank School bus graphicPhoto credit: Raycom Image Bank School bus graphic

    The following schools will be closed or have schedule changes on Friday due to a winter weather advisory for South Mississippi: Covington County School District: All schools will be ready for operation by 10 a.m. and dismiss at regularly scheduled time. School administrators, teachers and staff will report at 9:30 a.m. Hattiesburg Public School District: Petal School District: Lamar County School District: Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    The following schools will be closed or have schedule changes on Friday due to a winter weather advisory for South Mississippi: Covington County School District: All schools will be ready for operation by 10 a.m. and dismiss at regularly scheduled time. School administrators, teachers and staff will report at 9:30 a.m. Hattiesburg Public School District: Petal School District: Lamar County School District: Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Reps. John Lewis and Bennie Thompson will not attend opening of Mississippi Civil Rights Museum

    Reps. John Lewis and Bennie Thompson will not attend opening of Mississippi Civil Rights Museum

    Thursday, December 7 2017 3:44 PM EST2017-12-07 20:44:01 GMT
    Source: TwitterSource: Twitter

    In the statement, the Congressmen said that their absence is due to the announcement of President Donald Trump's attendance earlier this week stating his "hurtful policies are an insult to the people portrayed in the civil rights museum." 

    More >>

    In the statement, the Congressmen said that their absence is due to the announcement of President Donald Trump's attendance earlier this week stating his "hurtful policies are an insult to the people portrayed in the civil rights museum." 

    More >>

  • Forrest County community shelter open for winter weather advisory

    Forrest County community shelter open for winter weather advisory

    Thursday, December 7 2017 1:03 PM EST2017-12-07 18:03:10 GMT
    SOURCE: Forrest County EMASOURCE: Forrest County EMA
    A Forrest County building has been approved for use as a cold weather shelter in response to a winter weather advisory for South Mississippi. The Salvation Army turned to Forrest County officials to help get those in need out of the weather and into a warm, dry shelter.  “Due to the damage from January’s tornadoes, our shelter is not an option so, we have asked the Forrest County EMA to open a cold weather shelter,” said Captain Patrick Connelly, Hat...More >>
    A Forrest County building has been approved for use as a cold weather shelter in response to a winter weather advisory for South Mississippi. The Salvation Army turned to Forrest County officials to help get those in need out of the weather and into a warm, dry shelter.  “Due to the damage from January’s tornadoes, our shelter is not an option so, we have asked the Forrest County EMA to open a cold weather shelter,” said Captain Patrick Connelly, Hat...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly