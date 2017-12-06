Local mechanics give tips on winterizing your car - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Local mechanics give tips on winterizing your car

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Local mechanics say you should check your anti-freeze and take other steps to winterize your car.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Changing temperatures means it's time to make some changes to your car. 

The staff at D&D Tire Company are recommending you check your anti-freeze and battery, now that winter is here.

They also recommend changing your windshield wiper blades and checking the air pressure in your tires. 

"Antifreeze is the primary thing you want to make sure of, because it will freeze if it's not properly mixed," said Mike Davis, general manager of D&D Tire Company and University Tire. "You mix anti-freeze with water, so you want a 50-50 solution, that works best."

Davis also says make sure all of your car's lights are working properly. 

