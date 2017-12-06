Pine Belt to be well-represented in Blackwell All-Star Game - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Pine Belt to be well-represented in Blackwell All-Star Game

WDAM Staff
SOURCE: Mississippi Association of Coaches SOURCE: Mississippi Association of Coaches
Gulfport, MS (WDAM) -

Fourteen football players from 11 Pine Belt area high schools will take the field for the South squad Saturday in the 69th annual Bernard Blackwell North-South All-Star Football Game.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Gulfport High School’s historic Milner Stadium.

Local players suiting up for the South include:

  • Perry Central High School: McKail Sumrall (defensive back); Tijuane Bolton (defensive lineman)

  • Poplarville High School: Austin Bolton (running back); Derrick Travis (defensive back)

  • Taylorsville High School: Tycarius Roberts (athlete); Perry Keyes (receiver)

  • Jefferson Davis County High School: Ronald Baker (defensive back)

  • Stringer High School:  Reece Barber (defensive back)

  • East Marion High School: Jarveon Howard (running back)

  • Oak Grove High School:  Deltarus Thompson (defensive back)

  • Purvis High School:  Ramble Johnson (offensive lineman)

  • Hattiesburg High School: Quincy McGee (offensive lineman)

  • Bay Springs High School:  LaJavieon Gammage (defensive lineman)

  • Greene County High School:  Jordan Chapman (offensive lineman)

Three coaches with Pine Belt ties will serve on the South staff. South Jones High School coach Cory Reynolds and Bay Springs High School Dan Brady will serve as assistant coaches and Stringer High School coach John Brown as scout coach.

Bryce Bullock of Oak Grove High School and Joseph Gilliam of South Jones High School will work as team managers.

The South, which has won five of the last six meetings, holds a 33-28 edge over the North. The teams have tied three times.

The game also changed format for four years, with players from Class 5A and Class 4A high schools facing players from Class 1A, Class 2A and Class 3A high schools. The Class 5A-4A all-stars won three of those four games.

