Governor Bryant reacts to planned visit from President Trump

Governor Phil Bryant reacted to the planned visit of President Donald Trump for the opening of the long-awaited Mississippi Civil Right Museum and Museum of Mississippi History in Jackson.

"Mississippi should be proud that @POTUS has agreed to speak at the opening of the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum," Bryant tweeted on Wednesday. "The world will be watching our Bicentennial celebration. Let us come together as one Mississippi."

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed that Trump is coming to Jackson this Saturday for the opening of the museums and celebration of Mississippi's bicentennial.

A huge program and other events are planned and a crowd of 5,000 to 7,000 people is expected. According to the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum website, the museums will open on Saturday at 11 a.m. The celebration is open to all and will include music, speakers and food trucks.

For more information, visit www.twomuseumsopening.com.

