New Chick-fil-A location to open in Laurel

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

A new Chick-fil-A in Laurel will host in grand opening on Thursday.

Local franchise owner Brittney Pickering will open Laurel's second Chick-fil-A restaurant, bringing 95 new jobs to the area. To celebrate, Chick-fil-A will be giving away free chicken for a year to 100 adults that participate in their First 100 campout. The celebration will also feature a community children's book drive.

The new restaurant will be located at 1138 Highway 15 North. The First 100 party will began today as guests try to be one of the first 100 adults through the door to win a free year of Chick-fil-A meals. This community event is open to guests residing in specific zip codes surrounding the restaurant. A list of eligible zip codes and rules can be found at https://thechickenwire.chick-fil-a.com/News/Future-Openings

Pickering is continuing to interview for full- and part-time positions with benefits including scholarships, flexible schedules, and Sundays off to spend time with family and friends. Interested applicants may apply online at www.cfalaureljobs.com

Chick-fil-A encourages the First 100 guests and restaurant guests to participate in a children’s book drive benefitting the local St. John’s Day School. They will be collecting new and gently used children’s books during grand opening week to be placed in a nearly 3-foot Book House, built from reclaimed wood.

Restaurant details: 

The 4,613-square-foot Laurel Chick-fil-A restaurant features a:

  • Heritage restaurant design that showcases handmade, authentic materials for a vintage-inspired interior, including a large gathering table made from reclaimed wood, subway tiles, and light fixtures made from recycled Coca-Cola bottles and peach baskets. 
  • Two-story interactive indoor play area for children and free Wi-Fi.
  • Two Chick-fil-A One mobile ordering reserved parking spots and dual drive-thru ordering lanes and screens to enable customers to move quickly into a single lane for payment and pickup.
  • Dining room that seats 93 and an additional 12 outdoor patio seats.
  • Full-service menu with a variety of healthy and dietary options and breakfast until 10:30 a.m., and will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Chick-fil-A locations are closed on Sunday to provide a day of rest and time with family and friends for team members.

