Daniell Motors, Christian Services team up for Fill the GTO Toy Drive

A Forrest County building has been approved for use as a cold weather shelter in response to a winter weather advisory for South Mississippi. The Salvation Army turned to Forrest County officials to help get those in need out of the weather and into a warm, dry shelter. “Due to the damage from January’s tornadoes, our shelter is not an option so, we have asked the Forrest County EMA to open a cold weather shelter,” said Captain Patrick Connelly, Hat...

More >>