HPD, Ryan Chevrolet host Hearts of Hope Toy Drive - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

HPD, Ryan Chevrolet host Hearts of Hope Toy Drive

By Mon Mussiett, Reporter
Connect
Photo credit: WDAM Photo credit: WDAM
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The Hattiesburg Police Department teamed up with Ryan Chevrolet to host its fourth annual Hearts of Hope Christmas Toy Drive.

New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at Ryan Chevrolet through December 15. The goal is to stuff the back of a Chevy pick up truck with as many toys as possible so that those who have less can have more this Christmas season.

“We encourage you to get out here and stuff this truck. get us an unwrapped toy so we can give it to some child in the community it will make a difference,” HPD PIO LaTosha Myers-Mitchell said. “If you give back this year, the love that those kids have on their faces and the smiles that they have, that will warm your heart and should bring joy to your Christmas as it is going to bring to their’s. So stuff this truck get out there and make someone have a merry Christmas.”

The deadline is Friday December the 15th. The toys will be distributed to the children in the community by HPD and their Victims Service Unit.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • WDAM.com FeaturesMore>>

  • HPD, Ryan's Chevrolet team up for 4th annual toy drive

    HPD, Ryan's Chevrolet team up for 4th annual toy drive

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 4:41 PM EST2017-11-21 21:41:43 GMT
    Photo credit: WDAMPhoto credit: WDAM

    The Victim's Service Unit of the Hattiesburg Police Department and Ryan's Chevrolet announced their fourth annual toy drive.  The drive, which will take place at Ryan's Chevrolet located at 1501 West Pine Street in Hattiesburg, will benefit children of violent crimes and the Mississippi Children's Shelter. The toy drive kicked off with a "Stuff the Truck Toy Drive" at 1 p.m. Tuesday, and people are encouraged to bring toys to drop off at Ryan'...

    More >>

    The Victim's Service Unit of the Hattiesburg Police Department and Ryan's Chevrolet announced their fourth annual toy drive.  The drive, which will take place at Ryan's Chevrolet located at 1501 West Pine Street in Hattiesburg, will benefit children of violent crimes and the Mississippi Children's Shelter. The toy drive kicked off with a "Stuff the Truck Toy Drive" at 1 p.m. Tuesday, and people are encouraged to bring toys to drop off at Ryan'...

    More >>

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Breaking

    Winter weather advisory: Pine Belt school closings

    Winter weather advisory: Pine Belt school closings

    Thursday, December 7 2017 4:04 PM EST2017-12-07 21:04:17 GMT
    Photo credit: Raycom Image Bank School bus graphicPhoto credit: Raycom Image Bank School bus graphic

    The following schools will be closed or have schedule changes on Friday due to a winter weather advisory for South Mississippi: Covington County School District: All schools will be ready for operation by 10 a.m. and dismiss at regularly scheduled time. School administrators, teachers and staff will report at 9:30 a.m. Hattiesburg Public School District: Petal School District: Lamar County School District: Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    The following schools will be closed or have schedule changes on Friday due to a winter weather advisory for South Mississippi: Covington County School District: All schools will be ready for operation by 10 a.m. and dismiss at regularly scheduled time. School administrators, teachers and staff will report at 9:30 a.m. Hattiesburg Public School District: Petal School District: Lamar County School District: Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Reps. John Lewis and Bennie Thompson will not attend opening of Mississippi Civil Rights Museum

    Reps. John Lewis and Bennie Thompson will not attend opening of Mississippi Civil Rights Museum

    Thursday, December 7 2017 3:44 PM EST2017-12-07 20:44:01 GMT
    Source: TwitterSource: Twitter

    In the statement, the Congressmen said that their absence is due to the announcement of President Donald Trump's attendance earlier this week stating his "hurtful policies are an insult to the people portrayed in the civil rights museum." 

    More >>

    In the statement, the Congressmen said that their absence is due to the announcement of President Donald Trump's attendance earlier this week stating his "hurtful policies are an insult to the people portrayed in the civil rights museum." 

    More >>

  • Forrest County community shelter open for winter weather advisory

    Forrest County community shelter open for winter weather advisory

    Thursday, December 7 2017 1:03 PM EST2017-12-07 18:03:10 GMT
    SOURCE: Forrest County EMASOURCE: Forrest County EMA
    A Forrest County building has been approved for use as a cold weather shelter in response to a winter weather advisory for South Mississippi. The Salvation Army turned to Forrest County officials to help get those in need out of the weather and into a warm, dry shelter.  “Due to the damage from January’s tornadoes, our shelter is not an option so, we have asked the Forrest County EMA to open a cold weather shelter,” said Captain Patrick Connelly, Hat...More >>
    A Forrest County building has been approved for use as a cold weather shelter in response to a winter weather advisory for South Mississippi. The Salvation Army turned to Forrest County officials to help get those in need out of the weather and into a warm, dry shelter.  “Due to the damage from January’s tornadoes, our shelter is not an option so, we have asked the Forrest County EMA to open a cold weather shelter,” said Captain Patrick Connelly, Hat...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly