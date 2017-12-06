HPD, Ryan Chevrolet host Hearts of Hope Toy Drive

The Hattiesburg Police Department teamed up with Ryan Chevrolet to host its fourth annual Hearts of Hope Christmas Toy Drive.

New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at Ryan Chevrolet through December 15. The goal is to stuff the back of a Chevy pick up truck with as many toys as possible so that those who have less can have more this Christmas season.

“We encourage you to get out here and stuff this truck. get us an unwrapped toy so we can give it to some child in the community it will make a difference,” HPD PIO LaTosha Myers-Mitchell said. “If you give back this year, the love that those kids have on their faces and the smiles that they have, that will warm your heart and should bring joy to your Christmas as it is going to bring to their’s. So stuff this truck get out there and make someone have a merry Christmas.”

The deadline is Friday December the 15th. The toys will be distributed to the children in the community by HPD and their Victims Service Unit.

