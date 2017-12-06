Former Hattiesburg State Rep. candidate indicted for voter fraud

A Hattiesburg man who ran for a Mississippi State Representative seat could face up to five years behind bars after being indicted on two counts of voter fraud.

Cory Ferraez, 28, turned himself in on a capias warrant Monday following an August indictment by a Lowndes County grand jury, according to Attorney General Jim Hood.

Farraez was charged with swearing to a false application for an absentee ballot and with voting outside of his legal district. He faces up to five years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections and a $5,000 fine for count one and up to six months in jail and a fine of $200 on count two.

Ferraez was booked into the Lowndes County Jail and pleaded not guilty to both charges. His arraignment was waived and a trial date was set for February 26, 2018.

Ferraez Comment:

“Mr. Ferraez looks forward to vigorously defending himself on this alleged charge, the State Board of Election Commission has already looked into this matter and cleared Mr. Ferraez at the time of the election, our goal is to anticipate a complete dismissal of the entire case.” — Jace Ferraez issued the statement on Cory's behalf.

According to his campaign website, Ferraez is an attorney with McHard, McHard, Anderson & Associates, where he focuses his practice on litigation and business disputes.

This case was investigated by Roger Wade with the attorney general’s Public Integrity Division and will be prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Stan Alexander.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.