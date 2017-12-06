Former Hattiesburg State Rep. candidate indicted for voter fraud - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Former State Representative candidate indicted for voter fraud

Former Hattiesburg State Rep. candidate indicted for voter fraud

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
Connect
Cory Ferraez. SOURCE: AG's office Cory Ferraez. SOURCE: AG's office

A Hattiesburg man who ran for a Mississippi State Representative seat could face up to five years behind bars after being indicted on two counts of voter fraud.

Cory Ferraez, 28, turned himself in on a capias warrant Monday following an August indictment by a Lowndes County grand jury, according to Attorney General Jim Hood.

Farraez was charged with swearing to a false application for an absentee ballot and with voting outside of his legal district. He faces up to five years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections and a $5,000 fine for count one and up to six months in jail and a fine of $200 on count two.

Ferraez was booked into the Lowndes County Jail and pleaded not guilty to both charges. His arraignment was waived and a trial date was set for February 26, 2018.

Ferraez Comment:

“Mr. Ferraez looks forward to vigorously defending himself on this alleged charge, the State Board of Election Commission has already looked into this matter and cleared Mr. Ferraez at the time of the election, our goal is to anticipate a complete dismissal of the entire case.” — Jace Ferraez issued the statement on Cory's behalf.

According to his campaign website, Ferraez is an attorney with McHard, McHard, Anderson & Associates, where he focuses his practice on litigation and business disputes.

This case was investigated by Roger Wade with the attorney general’s Public Integrity Division and will be prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Stan Alexander.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Breaking

    Winter weather advisory: Pine Belt school closings

    Winter weather advisory: Pine Belt school closings

    Thursday, December 7 2017 4:04 PM EST2017-12-07 21:04:17 GMT
    Photo credit: Raycom Image Bank School bus graphicPhoto credit: Raycom Image Bank School bus graphic

    The following schools will be closed or have schedule changes on Friday due to a winter weather advisory for South Mississippi: Covington County School District: All schools will be ready for operation by 10 a.m. and dismiss at regularly scheduled time. School administrators, teachers and staff will report at 9:30 a.m. Hattiesburg Public School District: Petal School District: Lamar County School District: Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    The following schools will be closed or have schedule changes on Friday due to a winter weather advisory for South Mississippi: Covington County School District: All schools will be ready for operation by 10 a.m. and dismiss at regularly scheduled time. School administrators, teachers and staff will report at 9:30 a.m. Hattiesburg Public School District: Petal School District: Lamar County School District: Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Reps. John Lewis and Bennie Thompson will not attend opening of Mississippi Civil Rights Museum

    Reps. John Lewis and Bennie Thompson will not attend opening of Mississippi Civil Rights Museum

    Thursday, December 7 2017 3:44 PM EST2017-12-07 20:44:01 GMT
    Source: TwitterSource: Twitter

    In the statement, the Congressmen said that their absence is due to the announcement of President Donald Trump's attendance earlier this week stating his "hurtful policies are an insult to the people portrayed in the civil rights museum." 

    More >>

    In the statement, the Congressmen said that their absence is due to the announcement of President Donald Trump's attendance earlier this week stating his "hurtful policies are an insult to the people portrayed in the civil rights museum." 

    More >>

  • Forrest County community shelter open for winter weather advisory

    Forrest County community shelter open for winter weather advisory

    Thursday, December 7 2017 1:03 PM EST2017-12-07 18:03:10 GMT
    SOURCE: Forrest County EMASOURCE: Forrest County EMA
    A Forrest County building has been approved for use as a cold weather shelter in response to a winter weather advisory for South Mississippi. The Salvation Army turned to Forrest County officials to help get those in need out of the weather and into a warm, dry shelter.  “Due to the damage from January’s tornadoes, our shelter is not an option so, we have asked the Forrest County EMA to open a cold weather shelter,” said Captain Patrick Connelly, Hat...More >>
    A Forrest County building has been approved for use as a cold weather shelter in response to a winter weather advisory for South Mississippi. The Salvation Army turned to Forrest County officials to help get those in need out of the weather and into a warm, dry shelter.  “Due to the damage from January’s tornadoes, our shelter is not an option so, we have asked the Forrest County EMA to open a cold weather shelter,” said Captain Patrick Connelly, Hat...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly