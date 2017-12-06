Former Hattiesburg State Rep. candidate indicted for voter fraud

The following schools will be closed or have schedule changes on Friday due to a winter weather advisory for South Mississippi: Covington County School District: All schools will be ready for operation by 10 a.m. and dismiss at regularly scheduled time. School administrators, teachers and staff will report at 9:30 a.m. Hattiesburg Public School District: Petal School District: Lamar County School District: Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.More >>
The following schools will be closed or have schedule changes on Friday due to a winter weather advisory for South Mississippi: Covington County School District: All schools will be ready for operation by 10 a.m. and dismiss at regularly scheduled time. School administrators, teachers and staff will report at 9:30 a.m. Hattiesburg Public School District: Petal School District: Lamar County School District: Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.More >>
In the statement, the Congressmen said that their absence is due to the announcement of President Donald Trump's attendance earlier this week stating his "hurtful policies are an insult to the people portrayed in the civil rights museum."More >>
In the statement, the Congressmen said that their absence is due to the announcement of President Donald Trump's attendance earlier this week stating his "hurtful policies are an insult to the people portrayed in the civil rights museum."More >>