Consider this: Beware of holiday scams

The holidays are upon us, and it's the time of year for giving and generosity. With that comes people who are looking to take advantage of others.

Scams can come in many forms, and people can fall victim with just a simple phone call.

During the holiday season, not only elderly people are targeted, but anyone willing to answer a few questions and give out personal information, which you should never do. Especially your social security number and debit or credit card information.

Some of the most common scams targeting the Pine Belt lately are Green-Dot Card scams, fines for failure to report to Jury Duty, arrest warrants and missed court dates.

All of these types of calls are scams, and people fall victim to them every day.

Consider This: Charities always appreciate our generosity but please be cautious when you receive phone calls asking for too much information. If you do encounter a scam, you can call or email the information to the Attorney General's office.

