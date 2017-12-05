Jones County Sheriff's Dept. needs help identifying auto burglary suspect

Jones County Sheriff's Investigators asked the public for help identifying an auto burglary suspect.

The suspect was spotted on surveillance video stealing from a car on Antioch Drive, and he is wanted for other local burglaries, according to a post on the sheriff's department Facebook page.

If you have any information on the identity and location of this subject, please contact the Jones County Sheriff's Dept. at 601-425-3147.

