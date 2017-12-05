Laurel college named top 25 best Bible college in the nation - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Laurel college named top 25 best Bible college in the nation

By Mon Mussiett, Reporter
Connect
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

One of the nation's top Bible colleges is right here in the Pine Belt.

Southeastern Baptist College in Laurel was recently recognized as one of the top 25 online Bible colleges in the nation.

It's the latest in a series of accolades that the school has received in the past few years.

Such as being one of the top ten Christian colleges in the state and being elevated from silver to gold status as a veteran-friendly school for 2018.

President  Dr. Scott Carson credits much of the school's success from it's teachers and it's students.

 "They are very good at what they do and our achievements that we have is because of them," Carson said. "Our students, really, it's where we are rated highest and where we believe the best is among our students who rate us very high."

The school was founded in 1948 and is also noted as on of the 30 most affordable colleges by onlinechristiancolleges.com.

