MSBOC warns of unlicensed contractors operating in state

JACKSON, MS (WDAM) -

The Mississippi State Board Board of Contractors issued a notice of unlicensed contractors operating in the state.

In Misssissippi, any contractor who performs residential remodeling over $15,000 or new residential construction over $50,000 needs a state contractor license. An MSBOC investigation recently revealed more than 15 suspected contractors performing residential remodeling and residential construction exceeding the legal threshold.

 "Consumers may be tempted to hire unlicensed workers because they offer lower prices," said MSBOC Executive Director Stephanie Lee. "But it isn't worth the risk of hiring someone for a job they may not be qualified for." 

MSBOC urges all Mississippi consumers to follow these tips before hiring a residential contractor:

  1. Verify the contractor's license online at www.msboc.us or by calling MSBOC at 1-800-880-6161
  2. Ask to see a copy of their MSBOC license and photo identification to verify the contractor's identity
  3. Don't pay more than 10 percent down or $1,000, whichever is less
  4. Don't pay in cash, or let the payments get ahead of the work
  5. Get at least three bids and insist on a written contract before your project begins

All offenders were ordered to appear before the Mississippi State Board of Contractors for disciplinary hearings. 

