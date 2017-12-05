Laurel man arrested, charged with molestation

Jones County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Laurel man charged with molesting a Jones County child.

Parents reported an incident, and possibly multiple incidents, of inappropriate behavior involving their young daughter and her caretaker, Roy Sidney Parker, 66, according to the Jones County Sheriff's Dept. During interviews, the child described disturbing details of inappropriate behavior and confirmed that it happened multiple times.

Deputies arrested Parker Tuesday and charged him with Molesting (Touching of a Child for Lustful Purposes). His initial court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Jones County Justice Court.

