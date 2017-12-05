Laurel man arrested, charged with molestation - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Laurel man arrested, charged with molestation

Roy Sidney Parker. SOURCE: Jones County Sheriff's Dept. Roy Sidney Parker. SOURCE: Jones County Sheriff's Dept.
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Jones County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Laurel man charged with molesting a Jones County child. 

Parents reported an incident, and possibly multiple incidents, of inappropriate behavior involving their young daughter and her caretaker, Roy Sidney Parker, 66, according to the Jones County Sheriff's Dept. During interviews, the child described disturbing details of inappropriate behavior and confirmed that it happened multiple times. 

Deputies arrested Parker Tuesday and charged him with Molesting (Touching of a Child for Lustful Purposes). His initial court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Jones County Justice Court. 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Jones County Sheriff's Dept. needs help identifying auto burglary suspect

    Jones County Sheriff's Dept. needs help identifying auto burglary suspect

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 5:52 AM EST2017-12-06 10:52:51 GMT
    SOURCE: JCSDSOURCE: JCSD

    Jones County Sheriff's Investigators asked the public for help identifying an auto burglary suspect.   The suspect was spotted on surveillance video stealing from a car on Antioch Drive, and he is wanted for other local burglaries, according to a post on the sheriff's department Facebook page. Jones County, MS Sheriff's Department If you have any information on the identity and location of this subject, please contact the Jones County Sheriff's Dept. at 601-425-3147....

    More >>

    Jones County Sheriff's Investigators asked the public for help identifying an auto burglary suspect.   The suspect was spotted on surveillance video stealing from a car on Antioch Drive, and he is wanted for other local burglaries, according to a post on the sheriff's department Facebook page. Jones County, MS Sheriff's Department If you have any information on the identity and location of this subject, please contact the Jones County Sheriff's Dept. at 601-425-3147....

    More >>

  • USM to face familiar foe in bowl game

    USM to face familiar foe in bowl game

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 10:07 PM EST2017-12-06 03:07:56 GMT
    Former USM quarterback Brett Favre leading Southern Miss to win over Flordia State in 1989. SOURCE: southernmiss.comFormer USM quarterback Brett Favre leading Southern Miss to win over Flordia State in 1989. SOURCE: southernmiss.com

    The Walk-On’s Independence Bowl was not initially on the University of Southern Mississippi’s radar when it came to possible postseason destinations. But down the stretch of the season, as it became clear that the Southeastern Conference was going to have trouble supplying teams for its bowl tie-ins, the Golden Eagles popped up on the Independence Bowl’s post-Christmas list. Sunday evening, the Golden Eagles were extended an invitation to play in the 42ndedition of...

    More >>

    The Walk-On’s Independence Bowl was not initially on the University of Southern Mississippi’s radar when it came to possible postseason destinations. But down the stretch of the season, as it became clear that the Southeastern Conference was going to have trouble supplying teams for its bowl tie-ins, the Golden Eagles popped up on the Independence Bowl’s post-Christmas list. Sunday evening, the Golden Eagles were extended an invitation to play in the 42ndedition of...

    More >>

  • Consider this: Beware of holiday scams

    Consider this: Beware of holiday scams

    •   
Powered by Frankly