Person of interest sought in Hattiesburg homicide - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Person of interest sought in Hattiesburg homicide

SOURCE: HPD SOURCE: HPD
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Hattiesburg police are searching for a person of interest in a Hattiesburg homicide.

Police want to speak with the driver of a Dodge Charger in regards to a murder at the Deluxe Inn of Hattiesburg on Nov. 29. According to police, the car was spotted in the parking lot on the night of Nov. 28, and the driver is a person of interest. 

Anyone with any information in regards to the owner of the vehicle should contact the Hattiesburg Police Dept. at 601-545-4971 or Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

The scene:

Police were flagged down at 900 Broadway Drive, the Deluxe Inn just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29 for a possible shooting and a dead person. Officers discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a hotel room, according to Hattiesburg Police Capt. Branden McLemore.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the victim as Bobby Gwin, 25, of Hattiesburg. 

“We found a black male victim that sustained several gunshot wounds,” McLemore said. “We are interviewing and questioning several people at this time.”

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene according to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem. Klem added that the body will be sent to the State Crime Lab in Jackson for an autopsy and positive identification.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • WDAM.com FeaturesMore>>

  • 1 charged with murder in Hattiesburg homicide

    1 charged with murder in Hattiesburg homicide

    Friday, December 1 2017 12:16 PM EST2017-12-01 17:16:52 GMT
    Allen Russell. SOURCE: HPDAllen Russell. SOURCE: HPD
    A Hub City man has been charged with murder in the Wednesday shooting death at a Hattiesburg hotel.  Allen Russell, 34, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 29th after a search warrant was served at his West 4th Street apartment. Russell was taken into custody as a person of interest in the shooting death of 25-year-old Bobby Gwin.  Russell was originally charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and a previous warrant for possession of marijuana. ...More >>
    A Hub City man has been charged with murder in the Wednesday shooting death at a Hattiesburg hotel.  Allen Russell, 34, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 29th after a search warrant was served at his West 4th Street apartment. Russell was taken into custody as a person of interest in the shooting death of 25-year-old Bobby Gwin.  Russell was originally charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and a previous warrant for possession of marijuana. ...More >>

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Jones County Sheriff's Dept. needs help identifying auto burglary suspect

    Jones County Sheriff's Dept. needs help identifying auto burglary suspect

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 5:52 AM EST2017-12-06 10:52:51 GMT
    SOURCE: JCSDSOURCE: JCSD

    Jones County Sheriff's Investigators asked the public for help identifying an auto burglary suspect.   The suspect was spotted on surveillance video stealing from a car on Antioch Drive, and he is wanted for other local burglaries, according to a post on the sheriff's department Facebook page. Jones County, MS Sheriff's Department If you have any information on the identity and location of this subject, please contact the Jones County Sheriff's Dept. at 601-425-3147....

    More >>

    Jones County Sheriff's Investigators asked the public for help identifying an auto burglary suspect.   The suspect was spotted on surveillance video stealing from a car on Antioch Drive, and he is wanted for other local burglaries, according to a post on the sheriff's department Facebook page. Jones County, MS Sheriff's Department If you have any information on the identity and location of this subject, please contact the Jones County Sheriff's Dept. at 601-425-3147....

    More >>

  • USM to face familiar foe in bowl game

    USM to face familiar foe in bowl game

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 10:07 PM EST2017-12-06 03:07:56 GMT
    Former USM quarterback Brett Favre leading Southern Miss to win over Flordia State in 1989. SOURCE: southernmiss.comFormer USM quarterback Brett Favre leading Southern Miss to win over Flordia State in 1989. SOURCE: southernmiss.com

    The Walk-On’s Independence Bowl was not initially on the University of Southern Mississippi’s radar when it came to possible postseason destinations. But down the stretch of the season, as it became clear that the Southeastern Conference was going to have trouble supplying teams for its bowl tie-ins, the Golden Eagles popped up on the Independence Bowl’s post-Christmas list. Sunday evening, the Golden Eagles were extended an invitation to play in the 42ndedition of...

    More >>

    The Walk-On’s Independence Bowl was not initially on the University of Southern Mississippi’s radar when it came to possible postseason destinations. But down the stretch of the season, as it became clear that the Southeastern Conference was going to have trouble supplying teams for its bowl tie-ins, the Golden Eagles popped up on the Independence Bowl’s post-Christmas list. Sunday evening, the Golden Eagles were extended an invitation to play in the 42ndedition of...

    More >>

  • Consider this: Beware of holiday scams

    Consider this: Beware of holiday scams

    •   
Powered by Frankly