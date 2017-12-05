Person of interest sought in Hattiesburg homicide

Hattiesburg police are searching for a person of interest in a Hattiesburg homicide.

Police want to speak with the driver of a Dodge Charger in regards to a murder at the Deluxe Inn of Hattiesburg on Nov. 29. According to police, the car was spotted in the parking lot on the night of Nov. 28, and the driver is a person of interest.

Anyone with any information in regards to the owner of the vehicle should contact the Hattiesburg Police Dept. at 601-545-4971 or Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

The scene:

Police were flagged down at 900 Broadway Drive, the Deluxe Inn just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29 for a possible shooting and a dead person. Officers discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a hotel room, according to Hattiesburg Police Capt. Branden McLemore.



Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the victim as Bobby Gwin, 25, of Hattiesburg.



“We found a black male victim that sustained several gunshot wounds,” McLemore said. “We are interviewing and questioning several people at this time.”



The victim was pronounced dead at the scene according to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem. Klem added that the body will be sent to the State Crime Lab in Jackson for an autopsy and positive identification.

