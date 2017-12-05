Person of interest sought in Hattiesburg homicide

Jones County Sheriff's Investigators asked the public for help identifying an auto burglary suspect. The suspect was spotted on surveillance video stealing from a car on Antioch Drive, and he is wanted for other local burglaries, according to a post on the sheriff's department Facebook page. Jones County, MS Sheriff's Department If you have any information on the identity and location of this subject, please contact the Jones County Sheriff's Dept. at 601-425-3147....More >>
The Walk-On’s Independence Bowl was not initially on the University of Southern Mississippi’s radar when it came to possible postseason destinations. But down the stretch of the season, as it became clear that the Southeastern Conference was going to have trouble supplying teams for its bowl tie-ins, the Golden Eagles popped up on the Independence Bowl’s post-Christmas list. Sunday evening, the Golden Eagles were extended an invitation to play in the 42ndedition of...More >>
