Laurel school board schedules additional interviews for superintendent search

The Laurel School District Board of Trustees scheduled additional public interviews for its superintendent search.

Following the review of 22 applicants and seven public interviews for the position, the board decided to hold three additional interviews on Dec. 15, according to the Laurel School District.

“Although we have interviewed seven highly qualified candidates, in order to complete the search process we have scheduled the interviews of the three remaining candidates from our initial pool so as to fulfill our fiduciary duties as trustees to assure that we select the most qualified candidate to become the next superintendent of the Laurel School District,” the board said in a statement.

The Interviews will be held at the Gardiner Administrative Building, which is located at 303 West 8th Street, Laurel on Dec. 15. The following candidates will be interviewed:

Dr. Toy Watts at 9:00 a.m.

Dr. Brian Foster at 10 a.m.

Dr. Stanley Ellis at 11 a.m.

The public is invited to attend.

