Southern Miss named top 20 university for veterans

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Military Times named the University of Southern Mississippi as one of the Top-20 "Best for Vets" universities in the nation. 

Southern Miss made the list for the second consecutive year and ranked as the highest-ranked university in Mississippi at number 17 out of the 140 four-year institutions recognized, according to a USM press release. 

The Military Times' annual survey is in its eighth year and it is the most comprehensive school assessment of veteran and military student services and rates of academic achievement. 

“We continue to work closely with our Hattiesburg and Long Beach campus faculty and staff leaders to grow in developing new, and unique opportunities for our student-veterans, service members and their families, said Maj. Gen. (ret) Jeff Hammond, director for Veteran and Military Affairs at USM. “We appreciate the care of our local communities in supporting our military students and in particular the many wonderful individuals and USM alumni who have reached out in sponsoring scholarships and our Textbooks for Troops Program. Our ambition is to ultimately be the “University of Choice” for our nation's credentials - our veterans, service members and their families."      

More than 600 universities took part in this year's survey, which evaluates many factors that help make colleges and universities a good fit for service members, military veterans and their families. 

“Of the hundreds of schools that applied, fewer than half received the Military Times Best: Colleges designation this year. Only the best made the cut," said George Altman, Military Times editor in charge of the rankings. "For the past eight years, we've seen colleges and universities consistently increasing their resources, revising their policies and improving their academic outcomes for military and veteran students. The Military Times Best: Colleges rankings showcase the very best of these efforts.”

For the full Military Times Best: Colleges 2018 rankings, visit militarytimes.com.

For more information about the USM Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families, call 601.264.4629 or visit: www.usm.edu/military-veterans

