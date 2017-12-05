Wayne County searching for armed robbery suspects

The Wayne County Sheriff's Department needs your help finding three suspects after a woman was robbed at gunpoint in Buckatunna.

According to the Wayne county sheriff’s department, the woman received a knock at her door. When she answered the door, she was greeted by a woman holding a baby asking for help. Two black men then entered the home, assaulted the woman and stole a safe.

“Crimestoppers is offering up a $2,000 reward," Sheriff Jody Ashley said. "I contacted other sheriff's departments in the area to see if they've had anything like this. We need to get these individuals under arrest."

If you have any information, contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department at 601-735-2323 or Crimestoppers at 601-735-3801.

