Portion of Main Street in Hattiesburg to close for water leak repair

By Jayson Burnett, Digital Content Producer
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Starting Wednesday morning, city contractors in Hattiesburg will close a portion of Main Street to repair a water leak. 

The closure will be between West Red Street and West 8th Street. 

A detour route will be set up for travelers to take West Red Street, Providence Street, and West 8th Street.

The closure is expected to open by Thursday. 

