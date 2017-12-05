JCJC to hold “Lighting of the Lake” Christmas event

Jones County County Junior College will hold its fourth annual community-wide Christmas caroling event called, “Lighting of the Lake” on Thursday, December 7 at 5 p.m.

The public is invited to the free event at the lake behind Jones Hall.

Canned goods will be collected to benefit Southern Cross Animal Shelter in Laurel.

Kids can take pictures with Santa as well.

The JCJC Student Government Association is sponsoring this event.

For more information on this event, please contact Sonya Dykes at 601-477-4229.

